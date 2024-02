Boulud and Viel have collaborated on a six-course menu to be served at Maison Boulud in the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal hotel on Feb. 23 and 24.

Maison Boulud — Daniel Boulud’s acclaimed restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal — has announced a collaboration with French chef Glenn Viel as part of Montréal en Lumière. Viel, who presides over the Provence restaurant Oustau de Baumanière, has been awarded three Michelin stars and one green star.

Chef Daniel Boulud and Executive Chef Romain Cagnat from Maison Boulud will welcome Viel to collaborate on a six-course menu that promises to “captivate every guest with culinary dreams and subtle emotions.” Reservations are available between 6 and 9 p.m. on Feb. 23 and 24.

The price is $360, with an optional $225 wine pairing featuring six wines selected by Maison Boulud’s Head Sommelier David Goirand.

For reservations, please contact maisonboulud@ritzmontreal.com.

