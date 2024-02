70% of Republican voters would still vote for Donald Trump if he was in prison

According to a new study by Léger, 70% of Republican voters would still vote for Donald Trump in the presidential election if he was found guilty and sent to prison following one of his trials.

Trump is currently facing four criminal indictments in four cities, totalling 91 felonies, for election interference, plotting to overturn the results of an election, stowing classified documents at his Florida estate, paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and various fraudulent activities meant to falsely inflate his wealth. He has already been ordered to pay $354.9-million over the latter, and a total of $88.3-million to E. Jean Carroll for damages related to sexual abuse and defamation against her.

Overall, just 32% of Americans think Trump should be the Republican candidate if he is convicted and sent to prison.

“If the presidential election were held today, Donald Trump would secure 46% of the votes, while Joe Biden would secure 42%. Donald Trump is still the preferred Republican candidate for president in 2024, receiving 75% of support from Republican voters, while his only rival still in the race, Nikki Haley, is preferred by 10% of the Republican voters. Ron DeSantis (21%) would be the preferred candidate to be Donald Trump’s vice president running mate if he receives his party’s nomination. 30% of Americans think the 2024 presidential elections will take place peacefully, while 70% think there will be disturbances, protests, and civil disobedience.”

This Léger web survey was conducted from February 23 to 25, 2024, with 1,005 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

