Seth MacFarlane’s new show is streaming now in Canada on Global TV.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Seth MacFarlane’s comedy series Ted, which is streaming now in Canada on Global TV.

“In this prequel series to the Ted films, it’s 1993 and Ted the bear’s moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, along with John’s parents Matty and Susan and cousin Blaire. Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.”

In second and third place are True Detective (Crave) and Fargo (FX NOW CANADA).

Ted is the #1 TV series streaming in Canada

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.