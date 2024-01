“The festival has experienced some safety issues, particularly during the 2023 edition, and we wish to take the time to review all aspects of the festival to ensure safety and improve the experience of our festivalgoers.”

Montreal hip hop festival Metro Metro, which has taken place almost annually since 2019 (pandemic years aside), announced the cancellation of its 2024 edition.

The festival, which is now owned by Evenko, cites safety concerns following unspecified issues that arose during previous editions, particularly last year.

Metro Metro aims to keep up their profile until their next festival with a series of “Metro Metro presents” concerts throughout the year.

