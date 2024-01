Tickets are now on sale for the ’80s new wave revival at Place Bell, also featuring Thomas Dolby, the Romantics, the Plimsouls, Tommy Tutone and the singer from Thompson Twins.

Men Without Hats, Modern English, Bow Wow Wow & more to play Totally Tubular fest in Laval July 23

Evenko is presenting some big names from the 1980s new wave era, bringing the 17-city Totally Tubular tour to Place Bell in Laval on July 23, 2024.

The bill features Montreal’s own new wave stars Men Without Hats alongside British pop icons Bow Bow Bow, Modern English, Thomas Dolby and Thompson Twins singer Tom Bailey, along with the more rock-oriented American acts the Romantics, the Plimsouls and Tommy Tutone.

Tickets for Totally Tubular are now on sale and can be purchased here.

