Montreal’s contemporary art museum, which has been temporarily located in Place Ville-Marie since 2021, is kicking off its 60th anniversary year with good news.

Montreal’s contemporary art museum, known as the MAC, has announced that the renovation plan for its original site on Ste-Catherine Street will resume this spring. The reimagined space, next door to Place des Arts, is scheduled to reopen in 2028.

A redesign of the MAC was first announced in 2018, and when the gallery moved temporarily to Place Ville-Marie in 2021, renovations were scheduled to be completed by 2024. The pandemic and other logistical obstacles caused delays.

MAC director and chief curator John Zeppetelli noted the “tireless commitment” of the museum’s partners during this period of uncertainty, adding, “In the coming months, we will take important steps toward welcoming the public to a building that has been transformed into a true showcase for creativity and a destination on its own terms in the heart of Place des Arts.”

Claudie Imbleau-Chagnon, chair of the MAC board of directors, also saluted the MAC team — Zeppetelli in particular — for maintaining the museum’s activities in its temporary location, in terms of exhibitions, educational activities and the collection. “The board of directors and the entire museum team is taking this next step with renewed energy, kicking off the MAC’s 60th anniversary year on a high note,” she says.

The MAC’s current exhibitions are Velvet Terrorism: Pussy Riot’s Russia (at Place Ville Marie through March 10) and Jeremy Shaw’s Phase Shifting Index (at Fonderie Darling through until Feb. 25).

For our latest in arts and life, please visit the Arts & Life section.