Local professionals in visual arts and crafts can apply for access to a fund that helped 400 artists pay for workspaces last year.

The City of Montreal announced today that a total of $735,000 in funding is available for professional artists working in visual arts and crafts.

In conjunction with the Conseil des arts de Montréal, the city is offering funding to artists for studio space — specifically tenants or owners of a workshop space in a non-residential building. The fund will cover $13 per square metre for creative spaces and $3 per square metre for storage space.

Last year, over 400 Montreal artists received financial aid through this program, according to the city’s executive committee member in charge of culture and heritage, Ericka Alneus.

“Our artists contribute directly to the vitality of our city, the quality of life in our neighborhoods and the attractiveness of Montreal. We must offer them every chance to succeed, and accessibility to artist workshops is crucial.”

Je me réjouis de cette initiative dont nos artistes ont bien besoin. Bravo @erickalneus et Nathalie Maillé « Montréal continue de soutenir les artistes montréalais en facilitant l'accessibilité aux ateliers d'artistes » https://t.co/bttvuggR5S #polmtl #polmtl pic.twitter.com/seypLZzNTQ — Serge Sasseville (il/lui-he/him) (@SergeSasseville) January 25, 2024

The deadline to apply for the subsidy this year is March 31, 2024.

