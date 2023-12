The acclaimed neo-Western starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser is streaming now in Canada on Paramount+.

Yellowstone was the #1 TV series on streaming in 2023

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV shows streaming in 2023. Topping the charts is neo-Western series Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, among others, which is streaming in Canada on Paramount+.

“Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton family patriarch John Dutton is determined to protect his ranch and his family’s legacy.”

In second and third place are The Last of Us (Crave) and South Park (Paramount+).

