Topps ‘What if’ campaign explores Tom Brady’s hypothetical career with the Montreal Expos

American trading card company Topps has launched a campaign creating a world where Tom Brady, who was drafted by the Montreal Expos in 1995, played an entire MLB career.

According to the campaign, Brady would have won 7 World Series championships and logged 649 home runs, along with being named the National League MVP 3 times and the World Series MVP 5 times.

Topps launched the Bowman Draft series of trading cards today, with 162 Tom Brady rookie cards spread among the packs, 81 of which are autographed.

Tom Brady shared the campaign video, which mentions poutine and features appearances by former Expos Pedro Martinez, Larry Walker and Vladimir Guerrero, saying, “It was all a dream… right?!”

It was all a dream… right?! @Topps @MLB @michaelrubin pic.twitter.com/iYoj3gCmUX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 12, 2023 Topps’ “What if” campaign explores Tom Brady’s hypothetical career with the Montreal Expos

