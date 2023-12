South Park was the 3rd most popular TV series on streaming in 2023

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV series of 2023. Among them in third place is Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s acclaimed animated series South Park, which is streaming in Canada on Paramount+.

“This animated series is not for children. In fact, its goal seems to be to offend as many as possible as it presents the adventures of Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman. The show has taken on Saddam Hussein, Osama bin Laden, politicians of every stripe and self-important celebrities. Oh, and Kenny is killed in many episodes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Park (@southpark)

In first and second place are Yellowstone (Paramount+) and The Last of Us (Crave).

