Montreal to launch first snow removal operation of the season on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Amid an ongoing snowfall that has already dumped over 30 cm of snow, the City of Montreal announced the season’s first snow removal operation, which is set to begin on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The job, which is estimated to take for to five days, will involve 3,000 workers and 2,200 trucks and other pieces of equipment — not including the 1,000+ vehicles that have already been clearing snow overnight Sunday and today.

𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗗𝗘́𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗘́

Le chargement de la neige débute demain matin 7h00. On prévoit 4-5 jours pour tout déblayer et ramasser. C'est 3000 employés et 2200 équipements qui sont sur le terrain pour améliorer nos déplacements. #Lachine #Polmtl

