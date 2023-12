Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commemorated the 34th anniversary of the tragedy at Polytechnique.

Today marks the 34th anniversary of the Montreal massacre, where 14 women, students at Université de Montréal’s École Polytechnique, lost their lives in a mass shooting motivated by misogyny. Dec. 6 is now the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commemorated the anniversary.

“On December 6, 1989, 14 women were victims of an anti-feminist attack at Polytechnique. We will never forget them. In tribute to the victims of femicide and for women and girls, let us continue our fight for equality and against violence.” —Valérie Plante

Le 6 décembre 1989, 14 femmes ont été victimes d’un attentat antiféministe à Polytechnique. Nous ne les oublierons jamais.



En hommage aux victimes de féminicides et pour les femmes et les filles, poursuivons notre lutte pour l'égalité et contre les violences.#PolySeSouvient pic.twitter.com/gqjncfpzCl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 6, 2023 December 6 is the anniversary of the massacre at Polytechnique in 1989

As has been done every year since 2015, 14 lights will be lit on Mount Royal this evening beginning at 5:10 p.m., the time the attack began in 1989. As each light is lit, the names of the 14 women will be read aloud.

This morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement about the anniversary of the massacre at Polytechnique.

For more on today’s remembrance ceremony and other commemorative events, please visit the Polytechnique website.

