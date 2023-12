Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 among top movies on streaming in 2023

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 movies streaming in 2023. Among them is James Gunn’s superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper, among others, which is streaming in Canada on Disney+.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Prime Video), Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney+) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (Crave) round out the top three movies on streaming in 2023.

