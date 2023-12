20 years later, the Will Ferrell classic is still number one.

According to streaming guide JustWatch, the Will Ferrell comedy Elf remains the most popular Christmas movie streaming during the holidays this year, 20 years after its original release.

Directed by Jon Favreau, Elf tells the story of Buddy (Ferrell), a human raised by Santa’s elves who travels to New York City to meet his biological father, played by James Caan.

Elf is available in Canada on Crave. For more Christmas movies streaming this holiday season, including The Grinch, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Holiday, please see our roundup of the most popular Christmas movies streaming in Canada.

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

