The Italian restaurant in Old Montreal is celebrating its two-year anniversary.

Tiramisu, an Italian restaurant located in Old Montreal, is marking its second anniversary today by giving away a free Margherita pizza.

The offer applies to any client who purchases a cocktail or mocktail.

Tiramisu is located at 989 St-Laurent, and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and from 5 to 10 p.m. For more on the restaurant, please visit their Instagram.

