Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the third week in a row is Mike Flanagan’s horror drama series The Fall of the House of Usher starring Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood, among others, which is streaming in Canada on Netflix.

“To secure their fortune — and future — two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs mysteriously die, one by one.”

In second and third place are Bodies (Netflix) and Upload (Prime Video).

