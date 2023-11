Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s satirical black comedy series is streaming now on Paramount+.

The Curse debuts at #1 in Canada on streaming

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s satirical black comedy series The Curse starring Emma Stone, Fielder and Safdie, which is streaming in Canada on Paramount+.

“The Curse centers on Whitney and Asher Siegel, a newlywed couple struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, New Mexico. But, their efforts are complicated when an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie, sees opportunity in their story. As the series unfolds, the couple find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones — all while trying to keep their relationship afloat.”

In second and third place are All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix) and Loki (Disney+)

The Curse debuts at #1 in Canada on streaming

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.