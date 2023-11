The Montreal summer music fest is happening at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Aug. 2–4.

SZA and Noah Kahan announced as Osheaga 2024 headliners alongside Green Day

Montreal summer music festival Osheaga has revealed that SZA (Sunday) and Noah Kahan (Friday) will be the headliners for 2024, alongside the already announced Saturday night headliner Green Day.

The 17th edition of Osheaga is, as always, happening at Parc Jean-Drapeau, from Aug. 2–4.

