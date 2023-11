Skating will soon return to downtown Montreal for the season.

The Esplanade Tranquille skating rink in the Quartier des Spectacles will reopen for the season on Nov. 15. Located at the corner of Clark and Ste-Catherine, the downtown Montreal skating rink will be open free of charge from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (and until 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday) until mid-April 2024.

The 1,500 square-metre skating rink can accommodate up to 400 skaters. The rental of skates, helmets and padlocks, as well as sharpening services, are available on-site via Patin Patin. The space also features an “urban chalet,” which is accessible to Montrealers year-round, with restaurants and creative spaces.

The skating rink, illuminated partly by interactive projections on the ice, will once again feature disco on Saturday nights (starting on Dec. 16) and classical music at noon on Wednesdays (as of Nov. 22). From Dec. 16 to 24, spectators and fellow lunchtime skaters can see Santa Claus and his elves on ice in Le Père-Noël sait-il patiner? (from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.).

For more on the Esplanade Tranquille skating rink, please visit the Quartier des Spectacles website.

