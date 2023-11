The annual series of high-energy, sub-zero temperature dance parties in the Old Port runs from Jan. 18 to Feb. 10, 2024.

The lineup has dropped for the 16th edition of Igloofest, the outdoor dance party series in the Old Port of Montreal organized by the crew behind Piknic Electronik.

As always, the lineup features a blend of EDM icons like Diplo, REZZ and the Blaze to trance/house star Armin Van Buuren, tech house DJ/producer Eric Prydz and funk/hip hop YouTube phenom Marc Rebillet.

There will also be loads of Montreal talent on tap, including la Rama, Gene Tellem, Kris Guilty, Gab Rhome and Afrotonik.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m.

For more on Igloofest 2024, please visit their website.

For our latest in Nightlife, please visit the Music section.