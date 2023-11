Quebecers have access to a new residents offer at the downtown Montreal five-star hotel starting as low as $495 per night.

Four Seasons Hotel Montreal now has reduced staycation rates for Quebec residents

Montrealers, or anyone travelling in from all corners of the ROQ, who are looking for a staycation experience in Downtown Montreal might be interested in a new reduced rate for Quebec residents that’s being offered by the Four Seasons Hotel.

Until Dec. 15, guests can stay at the five-star hotel for rates beginning at $495 per night, approximately $300 less than the regular guest rate per room.

For more on the staycation rate for Quebec residents, please visit the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal website.

