Café Campus’s Halloween party theme is so nice they’re doing it twice.

The Exorcism of Barbie is happening in Montreal on Oct. 28 and 31

Combining this year’s hottest movie with seasonally appropriate possession horror tropes, Café Campus’s concept for their 2023 Halloween parties — The Exorcism of Barbie — promises to be one of the biggest draws in Montreal during the Halloween party period.

The two parties are happening at Café Campus (57 Prince-Arthur E.) on Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, from 9:30 p.m. till 3 a.m. each night, with online ticket sales beginning at noon on the same day of each event.

For more on The Exorcism of Barbie, please visit the event pages for Saturday and Tuesday.

