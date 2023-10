The NYC rap legend was in town performing alongside Wu-Tang Clan on Monday.

Nas played Place Bell in Laval on Monday night, sharing the bill with co-headliners the Wu-Tang Clan as well as De la Soul, but he also took the time to eat in Montreal — Westmount, actually — at Park Restaurant.

Chef Antonio Park, the man behind the renowned seafood-centric Japanese fusion restaurant (and several other Montreal establishments), shared a photo of himself with Nas, saying, “Our team was thrilled to have you in da house.”

Nas’s love of sushi and trendy restaurants is documented.

