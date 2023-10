A heat record was broken in the city today with a high of 28 degrees Celsius, and a humidex of 33.

According to CTV meteorologist Lori Graham, Montreal broke a heat record today with a high temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

The previous heat record for Oct. 5 in Montreal was 26 degrees, set in 2005.

The humidex today was 33 degrees.

Montreal also broke a heat record last month on Sept. 6, with a high temperature of 31.9 degrees Celcius.

Today’s record-breaking high for October 5 in #Montreal: 28°

Today’s humidex: 33 @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/lkUysuJWPY — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) October 5, 2023 Montreal broke another heat record today

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.