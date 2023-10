Mariah Carey will be belting out her Christmas classic and other hits at the Bell Centre as part of a 13-date tour.

Evenko announced this morning that Mariah Carey will be playing Montreal next month, bringing her 13-date Merry Christmas One and All Tour to the Bell Centre on Nov. 29.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

The American “Songbird Supreme” is a yuletide staple with the ubiquitous “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” originally released on her fourth album (and first of two Christmas albums) in 1994.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

