The new Parc Ex location, in a soft launch phase through the end of the month, will be open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week, beginning today.

The legendary Montreal restaurant le Piment Rouge reopened quietly on Wednesday night, beginning a soft launch phase that will run through the end of October. Known for its upscale Chinese cuisine, le Piment Rouge has re-established itself in Parc Ex, with more of a neighbourhood-restaurant feel than its previous incarnations, according to project coordinator Virginia Casale. But while the chandeliers and grandeur of le Windsor may be a thing of the past, the cozy space is elegant, and according to Casale, the menu has not changed.

Le Piment Rouge, located at 495 Beaumont, will be open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week, beginning today. There will be no reservations until Nov. 1.

The Montoni group first announced that le Piment Rouge would be reopening in their Parc Ex building back in Jan. 2022. The project was three years in the making — the amount of time it took them to convince Piment Rouge founder Hazel Mah to revive the business, which previously served its primarily Sichuanese and Cantonese delicacies on Metcalfe and later at le Windsor in downtown Montreal, from 1979 to 2014.

The project was further postponed due to the bureaucracy around immigration from China, which has delayed the arrival of the new Piment Rouge chefs, according to Casale.

For updates, please visit the Piment Rouge website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.