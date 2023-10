“The uncontested greatest martial arts movie ever and one of the all-time great action films, this wonderful cultural clash between Asia and the West masterfully blends kung fu, Bond-esque espionage and blaxploitation.”

FNC screens Bruce Lee’s Enter the Dragon this weekend to mark the film’s 50th anniversary

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Robert Clouse’s 1973 film Enter the Dragon, Festival du Nouveau Cinéma is screening the film three times this weekend.

Enter the Dragon was the last film starring Bruce Lee, who died a month after its premiere.

“The uncontested greatest martial arts movie ever and one of the all-time great action films, this wonderful cultural clash between Asia and the West masterfully blends kung fu, Bondesque espionage and blaxploitation.”

FNC presents Enter the Dragon at Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc) on Oct. 6 (9:30 p.m.), Oct. 7 (9:30 p.m.) and Oct. 8 (2:30 p.m.), $15.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.