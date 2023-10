14 years old appears to be the average cutoff for Canadians when it comes to getting free candy.

At what age should people stop trick-or-treating?

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has asked Canadians at what age they think people should stop trick-or-treating.

The mean age across Canada given by respondents was 14 years old, and this is largely consistent across all provinces.

68% of Canadians with kids 18 years old or younger say their children plan to go trick-or-treating this year.

The study also found that 54% of Canadians say the number of children trick-or-treating in their neighbourhood has decreased compared with 10 years ago.

At what age should people stop trick-or-treating?

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.