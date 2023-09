“I’m gonna run for mayor of Montreal and as my first duty, I’m getting rid of the orange cones. We’re gonna make pink cones, and way less cones. Cones, cones, cones. The cones gotta go. Vote for AJ!”

The Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean says he’ll run for mayor of Montreal to get rid of orange cones

The Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean is in Montreal to launch season three of the TV series The Fashion Hero at Pangea restaurant this evening. The singer took some time this afternoon to share a video via an Instagram Story where he comments on construction in the city, saying that he plans to run for mayor of Montreal so he can get rid of all the orange cones.

“You guys have a serious problem with these orange cones. Like seriously, orange cones everywhere. So because of that, I’m gonna run for mayor of Montreal 2024–25. AJ for Mayor and as my first duty, I’m getting rid of the orange cones. We’re gonna make pink cones, and way less cones. Cones, cones, cones. The cones gotta go. Vote for AJ!”

