Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin commented on tomorrow’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and yesterday’s third anniversary of the untimely passing of Joyce Echaquan.

Santé Montréal: “We must commit to fighting discrimination against Indigenous Peoples”

Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin commented today on the annual observation of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, taking place across Canada tomorrow, Sept. 30.

Drouin cited the need to recognize inter-generational trauma, and spoke of her department’s commitment to Indigenous rights.

“On the occasion of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which will take place tomorrow, Santé Montréal wants to highlight the importance of recognizing historical trauma and remains committed to promoting equity and the rights of Indigenous Peoples.”

Yesterday — exactly three years after the untimely passing of Joyce Echaquan, which was at least partly due to discriminatory negligence in a Joliette hospital — Drouin also advocated for a more equitable health system.

“Three years ago, Joyce Echaquan lost her life. The courage and resilience of those close to her is a source of inspiration. Let us commit to fighting discrimination against Indigenous Peoples and working for a more equitable health system that respects all.”

In a follow-up message today, Drouin also encouraged Montrealers to wear orange shirts tomorrow to commemorate the victims and survivors of the residential school.

À l'occasion de la Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation qui aura lieu demain, la DRSP rappelle l'importance de reconnaître les traumatismes historiques et s'engage à promouvoir l'équité et les droits des Peuples Autochtones. #ChaqueEnfantCompte pic.twitter.com/LjYQE7MrA2 — Dre Mylène Drouin, directrice santé publique Mtl (@Santepub_Mtl) September 29, 2023

