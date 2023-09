The Russian activist punks are bringing their award-winning Riot Days show to the city, as well as launching the MAC-curated Velvet Terrorism exhibition.

Pussy Riot is coming to Montreal for a live show and “anti-exhibition”

POP Montreal and contemporary art museum the MAC are presenting a series of events featuring renowned Russian activist punks Pussy Riot from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, including a live show and art exhibition.

The “anti-exhibition” Velvet Terrorism: Pussy Riot’s Russia will have its North American premiere at the MAC in Place Ville-Marie on Oct. 24. On Oct. 25, a conference featuring Pussy Riot’s Maria Alyokhina in conversation with Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson will be held at the Gesù, moderated by exhibition curator and MAC General Director John Zeppetelli. On Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m., Alyokhina and Zeppetelli will offer a guided tour of the exhibition, which continues through March 10, 2024.

“Pussy Riot has courageously, and with a wry smile, shone a light on the brutal injustices that the Russian state inflicts on its citizens through political imprisonment, arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial executions, mysterious poisonings, aggressive surveillance, and other means of suppressing critical voices.”

And on Nov. 1, POP Montreal presents the Pussy Riot “activist multimedia experiece,” Riot Days, at Théatre Rialto, with opener Liza Anne. The Montreal show kicks off a 22-date North American tour of Riot Days. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

For more on Riot Days, please click here. For more on Velvet Terrorism at the MAC, please click here.

