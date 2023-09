Registration for tickets is already open, and closes on Sunday.

Olivia Rodrigo to bring her GUTS world tour to Montreal on March 26

Evenko has announced that U.S. pop singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo will be bringing her GUTS world tour to Montreal. Rodrigo will play the Bell Centre on March 26 with opener Chappell Roan.

Registration for tickets is already open, and closes Sunday.

NOUVELLE ANNONCE : GUTS world tour d’Olivia Rodrigo arrive au Centre Bell le 26 mars ! 💜



Inscrivez-vous MAINTENANT pour accéder aux billets ! Les inscriptions se terminent le dimanche 17/09. Visitez https://t.co/2Hb27RbMJP 🎟



–



