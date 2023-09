“Watch a group of Montreal’s most fabulous girls, gays and theys breathe sweet, alcoholic life back into the most important film of our generation.”

Montreal to mark International Mean Girls Day on Oct. 3 with drunk live-read at Champs

Montreal LGBTQ2IA+ event promoters Saturgays are holding a drunk live-read of the script for Mean Girls at Champs next month. The event is being timed with International Mean Girls Day, Oct. 3, a celebration of the 2004, Tina-Fey-written film about a former homeschooler trying to navigate cutthroat social cliques in American high school.

Mean Girls the film stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, along with a strong supporting cast featuring Fey and other SNL alumni. While the full 10-person cast for the upcoming drunk live-read at Champs has yet to be revealed, Saturgays has announced that Tranna Wintour will be Cady Heron (the Lohan role), Kayleigh Choinière will be Gretchen Wieners (Chabert) and Adam Capriolo will be Regina George (McAdams).

Organizers explain that audience members can buy drinks for the talent reading on stage, though each performer will have a pre-determined maximum number of drinks they will accept.

Entry costs $5, though larger donations will be accepted (all proceeds are being donated to community organizations) and no one will be turned away due to a lack of funds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SATURGAYS (@saturgaysmtl) Montreal to mark International Mean Girls Day on Oct. 3 with drunk live-read at Champs

