Sebastien Trudel and Jason Rockman kept Trump on the line for 10 minutes under false pretences this morning.

Montreal radio hosts Sebastien Trudel and Jason Rockman made a prank call to Donald Trump this morning, reaching the former U.S. President on the phone in West Palm Beach by pretending to be Clint Eastwood and Georges St-Pierre.

Rockman and Trudel — the latter of whom has a long history of prank calling on radio as part of the duo les Justiciers maskés (who’ve pulled one over on the likes of Paul McCartney and Nicolas Sarkozy in the past) — kept Trump on the line for 10 minutes on Énergie 94.3FM under false pretences.

To watch a video of the Donald Trump prank call, please click here.

