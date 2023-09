“The Conservatives are now ahead among 18- to 34-year-olds across Canada with 36% of the vote.”

According to the latest federal voting intentions election poll in Canada by Léger, support for the Liberal Party is now 27%, two points lower than last month. The Conservative Party of Canada is polling at 39%, 1 point higher than last month, while support for the NDP is even at 18%.

Support for the Liberals is 6 points lower than their performance in the 2021 federal election, while the Conservatives are now polling 5 points higher. Support for the NDP is even with their performance in 2021.

As Léger President Jean-Marc Léger noted, “the Conservatives are now ahead among 18- to 34-year-olds across Canada with 36% of the vote, followed by the NDP (28%) and Liberal Party (18%).”

The official results of the 2021 federal election in Canada have been placed below, compared to the final Léger poll result two days ahead of the election, on Sept. 18.

