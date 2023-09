Another heat wave in Montreal expected Sept. 4 to 6, humidex values between 35 & 40

According to Environment Canada, Montreal will experience a heat wave next week, with temperatures on Monday through Wednesday forecast to exceed 30 degrees. The special weather statement, which proclaims that “summer is not over yet,” says humidity will be a factor, with humidex values from Sept. 4 to 6 ranging from 35 to 40.

“Reschedule or plan to do your outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Reduce health risks for young children by frequently cooling them off, keeping them well hydrated and reducing their exposure to the heat.”

The last time #Montreal reached 30°C was July 6th (32.5°C). The hottest day in #QuebecCity so far was on June 1st (33.9°C). A spell of very nearly that kind of summer heat & humidity is coming back next week. #SeptemberSizzler pic.twitter.com/UwOLGLmGi8 — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) September 1, 2023 Another heat wave in Montreal expected Sept. 4 to 6, humidex values between 35 & 40

