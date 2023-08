9 ways to keep the party going this weekend.

Osheaga After: Our guide to the festival’s official afterparties

Osheaga After keeps the party going at five great venues, over three long nights, with nine top-tier events and awesome artists to choose from!

That’s correct. Osheaga weekend is upon us once again! Could anything be more fun than three days of amazing live music at a great outdoor venue full of beautiful people sharing the amazing summer festival vibes Montreal is famous for?

The answer is yes…if you’ve got enough steam left in you after a day at the fest to make it to an official Osheaga After event.

Each night, Friday through Sunday, Osheaga After is programmed to give fest-goers a taste of Montreal nightlife at some of the city’s best-loved dance clubs and venues.

If you’re a tourist visiting Montreal for the weekend to attend the fest, Osheaga After is a great way to make the most of your stay and see more of what that town has to offer than the metro system and your Airbnb.

And if you live here, you already know how to party like a Montrealer so we don’t have to tell you.

And in any case, even if you’re not attending the daily festivities at Parc Jean Drapeau, you can get a taste of the fun without committing all the way to three full days on your feet. We’re not judging.

Below, we’ve listed the nightly programming for official Osheaga After events, a little bit of info about each headliner, the venues, basic pricing info and links to official promoter and venue websites where you can purchase advance tickets and lock in your spot.

(Note that your festival pass does not grant you access to these after party events.)

Beneath the listings, you’ll find a list of venue addresses and the metro stations closest to each.

Be safe, be smart, and have fun. And remember, children, on Friday and Saturday night, make sure to set your alarm clocks- you have Osheaga in the morning!

Friday, Aug. 4

At New City Gas, Netherlands’ DJ and recording artist Don Diablo brings his future house sounds and surely a grab bag of other tricks to the dancefloor with guests Martin Trevy and Stef Dagostino. ($40–$80, 10 p.m.)

Newspeak and Montreal party starters Neon invite US-based DJ and Anjunadeep label artist Durante to infuse your post-fest Friday night with warm house vibes. ($30, 10 p.m.)

And hot off Oshega’s Friday Coca-Cola Island stage lineup, Montreal’s Kora brings the party to more intimate quarters at StereoBar alongside Oiseau de Nuit — or, loosely, translated, “Night Owl,” to give you tourists an idea of what to expect. ($21.50, 10 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 5

Colombian dance music institution Bomba Estereo takes it from their daytime shift at Parc Jean Drapeau to the heart of downtown Montreal with a DJ set at Le Studio TD with openers Fab Just Fab and Chloe Lallouz. ($33–$38, 10 p.m.)

At Newspeak, Major League DJz give us a taste of what happens next when twins born in Nashville, raised in South Africa, and busy on the international fest circuit wrap up their Osheaga Day 2 set and keep then it going all night. ($38–$43, 10 p.m.)

And if an all-night rager feels like just the right thing to keep you on your feet as the final day of Osheaga awaits, you’re in luck! At world-class after-hours club and legendary Montreal party spot Stereo, techno music takes you ‘til the wee hours and beyond under a giant disco ball with Germany’s Innellea and Montrealer Dexter Crowe in the booth. (Tickets will be available soon, see Evenko website for times and pricing)

Sunday, Aug. 6

Australia’s Dom Dolla was a breath of fresh air on the hottest dang day of summer at last year’s Ile Soniq. If topping your Osheaga weekend off with a sweaty dance floor full of overstimulated music fans is the look, Dolla, Ryan Shepard, and Mica give you what you need at New City Gas. ($50–$90, 10 p.m.,)

If your weekend budget is a little depleted, but you still have some juice left in you, StereoBar welcomes you with resident DJ duo Monitors bringing the vibes. ($16, 10 p.m.)

And lastly, Osheaga Day 3 fest performer and German bass music ambassador MARTEN HØRGER brings the night and the weekend home with guests Ben Willo and Ghetto Birds at Newspeak. ($33–$38, 10 p.m.)

THE VENUES

Newspeak 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, Metro Stations: St-Laurent (green line)

Stereo and StereoBar 858 Ste-Catherine E., Metro stations: Beaudry (green line) or Champs-de-Mars (orange line)

New City Gas 950 Ottawa, Metro Station: Square Victoria-OACI (orange line)

Le Studio TD 305 Ste-Catherine W., Metro Station: Place des Arts (green line)

