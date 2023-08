The spectacular display returns to the Botanical Garden from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31.

First Nations, Japanese and Chinese cultures illuminated at Gardens of Light in Montreal

News of the return of the Gardens of Light at the Montreal Botanical Garden is a sure sign that autumn is nearly here. In what has become a seasonal tradition, the Gardens of Light pathway offers a spectacular immersive stroll through an illuminated First Nations, Chinese and Japanese gardens.

“The illuminated route of the First Nations Garden offers an immersive and poetic journey to the heart of the circle of life.”

First Nations, Japanese and Chinese cultures illuminated at Gardens of Light at the Montreal Botanical Garden

“The illuminated Japanese Garden is experienced as a living work where the plants, their structure, their colours and also the landscaping elements are highlighted.”

Jardins de Lumière at the Montreal Botanical Garden. Photos by Claude Lafond

“The two most famous butterflies in Chinese culture, the butterfly lovers, will light up the Chinese Garden to the rhythm of the famous violin concerto of the same name.”

For more on the Montreal Botanical Garden and the 2023 Gardens of Light, please visit their website.

For more on the Montreal arts scene, please visit the Arts & Life section.