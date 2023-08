Batushka, Sheer Mag and Johnson’s favourite live band of all time are just some of the mind-blowing bands that are Montreal-bound.

Hello, my darling lovelies. Seeing as the fine furry folks that run this rag are planning a special issue for the September print edition — and bumping this swell column — I will be hipping you L7’s to the happening happenings not only for this month but for September, too. Here’s six essential gigs coming up — get your tickets now.

Aug. 16

You will not want to miss the rapid return of black metal wizards Batushka, who will blast-beat your puny mind to bits with Swallow the Sun and Stormruler at le Studio TD. If you squeezed into Bar le Ritz to see them a couple of months back, you know how sheerly pulverizing this is going to be. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $44

If shrieking and epic blast beats aren’t your bag and you just want to hear some righteous riffs, all put to bed with some serious pipes, don’t miss the rock action of Sheer Mag, who will willingly wage battle with Batushka as they are playing the very same night. Sheer Mag simply demand that your hips get into motion but also boast considerable songwriting prowess hiding behind the beats. Stellar local support from Young Blades and the increasingly busy Street Panther really puts the thumb on the scale for this one. The good times will be found in the basement of Sala, la Sotterenea. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $27.89

Aug. 31

Fans of brutal heaviosity, “brown note” low end and decibel blasts you will want to have your fillings liquified when experimental duo the Body lay waste to le Ritz with Troller and Dead Times. As they’re a definite Montreal favourite, I would mos def rec that you grip tix now — selling out is imminent. You may as well prepare to be crushed and just tell your boss now that you won’t be in on the following Friday. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $25.08

Sept. 16

A band whose moniker is as dumb as a bag of hammers, Tomb Mold, will obliterate with doom-fueled superiority at Foufs with the bong bubbling support from Outer Heaven and Serpent Corpse (I will never not love this band name). Patch adorned jean vests will be manadatory attire and you can expect a roomful of synchronized gentle head bobbing much like prehistoric beasts at a watering hole. Bring your drool rag to catch the ooze. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $28.66

Sept. 23

If this were the Lower East Side and it was 1984, I would have completely lost my noggin over the announcement of these two final blasts in September, happening only mere days apart. First up, at the comfy confines of Casa, are legendary noiseniks Live Skull. Holy fuck! If you were at Cherubs and want to keep the bludgeoning going, you will not want to miss this one. Openers are Feeling Figures. 4871 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $24.56

Sept. 27

Finally, probably my favourite live band of all time, Swans, return to town to bring true musical ascension as we surrender to their will. Opening is Norman Westberg. I don’t really know what to say other than this should be your favourite gig you will ever see in your fleeting life. There is absolutely nobody who can follow Swans, especially in the past10 years as the band is truly playing for keeps. This is happening in the killer room known as le National. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $42.75

Current Obsession: Syd Barrett, Barrett

This article was originally published in the Aug. 2023 issue of Cult MTL.

