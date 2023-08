“Only those who vote Conservative disagree at a majority level that there is a direct link between the record number of wildfires and climate change.”

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 3 in 5 Canadians (59%) say there is a direct link between this year’s record number of wildfires and climate change. Climate scientists have warned that “wildfires will continue to worsen as the climate becomes hotter and drier in many areas around the world.”

The study found the Conservative Party of Canada to be the only party where a majority of supporters (64%) disagree that there is a direct link between the increased wildfires and climate change. A large majority of Liberal (80%), NDP (82%) and Bloc Québécois supporters (71%) believe climate change has had a direct impact on wildfires in 2023.

“Before the end of summer, officials had already declared 2023 to be the worst wildfire season ever recorded in Canada. There have been more than 5,500 reported fires that have burned more than 13.4 million hectares. The latter figure represents six-fold the average seen in the last decade of wildfire seasons of 2.2 million hectares burned. The fight to contain the fires has cost the lives of at least four firefighters as Canada has enlisted help from the United States, Mexico and overseas to stop the spread of flames.”

Provincially, Quebecers (67%) are most likely to agree that these wildfires are directly linked to climate change, while those Saskatchewan are the least likely (38%).

The Angus Reid Institute conducted two online surveys for this project. One survey was fielded between Aug. 8-11, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 1,606 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. Another study was fielded between July 26-31, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 3,016 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

