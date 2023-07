“I know it’s a cliché, but being in L.A. really felt like anything was possible.”

Marking the one-year anniversary of the release of her debut album 8, Montreal singer-songwriter Maryze is releasing a new music video for the song “Playing Dress-up,” a fan-favourite dating back a decade that remained unrecorded till last year. To match the stripped down nature of the song, featuring only vocals and piano, Maryze co-directed with Vancouver/L.A.-based visual artist Lindsey Blane, shooting on a desolate beach in L.A., where Maryze lived for several months this past winter.

“I know it’s a cliché, but being in L.A. really felt like anything was possible. You run into crazy opportunities – like I was cast in a Trixie Mattel music video, and I recorded background vocals for Alessia Cara, just through chance encounters and creative collaborations.

“I understand why so many Montreal folks like it and move out there. L.A. is obviously a bigger city, but in neighbourhoods like Echo Park and Silver Lake I found a similar sense of community. I also had multiple people randomly ask me if I was from Montreal — they somehow sensed it!”

Watch the video for “Playing Dress-up” by Maryze below.

WATCH: “Playing Dress-up,” the new music video by Maryze

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.