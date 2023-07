The singers and the crowd at last night’s tribute concert and fundraiser in Toronto sang a very moving rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U” in its entirety.

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist and Choir! Choir! Choir! paid tribute to late music legend Sinéad O’Connor with a special concert at the Opera House in Toronto last night. Feist shared a video of the full audience participating in a sing-along of ”Nothing Compares 2 U.”

O’Connor passed away on Wednesday at the age of 56. She had suffered for decades from bipolar disorder, PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

Watch the rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Feist, Choir Choir Choir and their audience in the video below.

All proceeds from last night’s concert are being donated to CAMH Foundation, which provides addiction and mental health services. The CAMH will soon be running the nationwide 988 crisis hotline.

