Cage will receive the Cheval Noir prize at the world premiere of his latest film, Sympathy for the Devil, on July 22.

From Moonstruck to Mandy, Raising Arizona to Pig, Wild at Heart to Face/Off, Nicolas Cage’s filmography is filled with incredible titles and impressive, intense performances. The Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal is premiering his latest film, Yuval Adler’s Sympathy for the Devil , on July 22, using the occasion to present Nicolas Cage with the Cheval Noir Career Achievement Award in person.

Fantasia, which dropped its third wave of festival programming this morning, shared their enthusiasm about this year’s Cheval Noir winner.

“Nicolas Cage has brought a wide variety of unforgettable people to life in works that are as memorable as the characters he portrayed, with textured performances that have been among the most exciting and unique from anyone in the last four decades.

“Fantasia is honoured to present this year’s Cheval Noir Career Achievement Award to this remarkable performer responsible for bringing life to some of the most fascinating people to grace the big screen in some of the most extraordinary films ever made.”

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.