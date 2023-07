“As a music critic for the past 10 years, I can say Stay Safe! might be one of the strongest debut albums to appear out of thin air. Let’s just hope the world listens.”

La Sécurité, Stay Safe! (Mothland)

Leave it to Montreal to generate one of the more captivating new wavey post-punk groups to debut in North America in the last 10 years. La Sécurité is a supergroup made up of members from the city’s experimental, new wave and punk scene and we now finally have their absolutely electric, bilingual debut Stay Safe! Singer Éliane Viens-Synnott usually leads the charge with her deadpan, sometimes very literal lyrics, all about being alive on a weird spinning rock and having to dodge the assholes of today. This record is pure fire, angsty lightning in a bottle with all the punk attitude that recalls the early days of Devo (“Dis-moi”), le Tigre (“Serpent”) and the GoGo’s (“Waiting for Kenny”). Comparison’s aside, this record is full of shifting and funky bass riffs, freaky synths, frenetic shoegaze guitars and a steady motorik backbeat that, paired all together, makes you want to flip your chair and dance. Except maybe for the beautiful, Mazzy Star-esque (one more comparison) slow burn “K9” — that one makes you want to hug someone. As a music critic for the past 10 years, I can say Stay Safe! might be one of the strongest debut albums to appear out of thin air. Let’s just hope the world listens. Trial Track: “Serpent” 10/10

“Serpent” from Stay Safe! by la Securité

For more on la Securité, please visit their Bandcamp page.

This review was originally published in the June issue of Cult MTL.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.