“To see my art worn by one of my favourite artists was surreal to me.”

Canadian drag queen Jimbo was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8, becoming the first drag queen from Canada to win on Drag Race All Stars. (Jimbo, who is based in Victoria, B.C., was also a contestant on the first season of Canada’s Drag Race.) In a post via Instagram, Jimbo spoke about her finale dress, which featured a print by Montreal artist Teetz.

“I feel like a Punk Queen in this gown by Anthony Ladd Canney featuring a custom print by Teetz! I felt so stunning in this look and loved every last minute of werqing that Runway one last time!”

Teetz, whom we’ve spoken with before, told us about how the collaboration with Jimbo came to be, and about his love for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“A year ago, Jimbo was in RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World. Jimbo got eliminated on the second episode and I was furious. I wrote a Story in my Instagram stating that Jimbo should be Queen of the world. Jimbo saw this and messaged me. We starting talking about art and he asked me if I’d want to design a dress for him. I got very excited because I love Jimbo and RuPaul’s Drag Race is me and my wife’s favourite show.

“I had no idea the dress would be featured on RuPaul, but when I got the news, I was excited. To see my art worn by one of my favourite artists was surreal to me. Congratulations to the newly crowned clown!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEETZ WORLD (@teetzworld) Drag Race All Stars winner Jimbo wears custom print by Montreal artist Teetz on finale episode

For more on Jimbo, please visit his website.

For our latest in style, please visit the Arts & Life section.