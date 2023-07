The advisory was called due to a water main break at the corner of 18th Avenue and Bélanger.

The City of Montreal has announced that there is a precautionary boil water advisory in effect in Rosemont, la Petite Patrie, Villeray, Parc Ex and Saint-Michel. According to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, the advisory was called due to a water main break at the corner of 18th Avenue and Bélanger.

“At present, there is no indication that water quality or supply is compromised. However, there is a precautionary boil water advisory in the area.”

Plante also noted that the broken pipe has been fixed and Hydro-Québec is working on restoring power to thousands of nearby residents who lost electricity due to the water main break.

Santé Montréal shared a link to best practices during a boil water advisory. Among the warnings, it’s noted that freezing water does not kill germs and that home filtration systems such as Brita do not eliminate potentially harmful microorganisms.

BRIS D'AQUEDUC | Avis d'ébullition d'eau en vigueur dans les arrondissements de Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie et de Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.



Pour consulter l'avis: https://t.co/mNpL2QvXjO



