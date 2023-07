“A measure that allows seniors to participate fully in society and in the ecological transition.”

Beginning today, public transport in Montreal is free for seniors over 65

Today is the day that the STM is making its public transport network (in Zone A) free for seniors. Back in November, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced the public transport policy change, which takes effect today (July 1) for people aged 65 and over.

Plante stated that free public transport would allow seniors to participate in Montreal’s green transition, while also helping them deal with increases in the cost of living.

“A measure that allows seniors to participate fully in life in society and in the ecological transition. And it’s a good way to fight inflation!” —Valérie Plante

[Gratuité 65+] 🚇🚌👍 Dès aujourd'hui, les résidents de l’agglomération de Montréal de 65 ans et + voyagent gratuitement en zone A, grâce au titre de transport Gratuité 65+, Tous modes A.



Info ⏩ https://t.co/605VRAFpOO pic.twitter.com/5O3CTKuMdS — STM (@stminfo) July 1, 2023 Beginning today, public transport in Montreal is free for seniors over 65

