Montrealers are fortunate to have access to an excellent variety of non-stop flights to exotic locations, including Tokyo, Delhi, Doha and, as of July 5, Dubai. There are direct flights from Montreal to numerous cities on all of the continents, aside from Australia and, of course, Antartica. Still, there are some amazing tourist destinations that we wish were accessible without having to do a layover.

These are the five cities we wish you could fly to direct from Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, in order of flight length. (Travel times have been determined using Travelmath, and our selection includes flights with durations shorter than that of Newark to Singapore [19 hours and 5 minutes], which is currently the longest flight in the world.)

The top 5 cities we wish Montreal had direct flights to

Flight duration: 7 hours 59 minutes

“Berlin is home to a myriad of universities, festivals, art museums, parks and forests. Visit the East Side Gallery — a series of paintings on the remnants of the Berlin Wall, or tour the famous Hackescher Markt with all of its outlets, clubs and galleries. Berlin is the locale of the Berlin Philharmonic, the Tiergarten and the Jewish Museum, which presents 4,000 years of German-Jewish history.”

Flight duration: 16 hours 20 minutes

“Cape Town is a modern, cosmopolitan city surrounded by nature. Centred around Table Mountain, one of the New 7 Wonders of the world, the Mother City is known for its beautiful beaches, stunning biodiversity, award-winning food and wine and sheer variety of experiences on offer.”

Flight duration: 17 hours 10 minutes

“Bangkok is a city that takes hold of all the senses; a kind of infectious energy seems to seep from every crack of its noisy, Tuk-tuk-crowded streets, where ramshackle buildings cower in the shadows of megamalls, pulsating bars and glossy skyscrapers. For respite from the madness, search for hidden-away Wats (temples) where orange-robed monks meditate.”

Flight duration: 18 hours 22 minutes

“Auckland is a multitude of environments rolled into one amazing city. First up is the urban city centre, with its stylish shopping precincts and delectable restaurant zones. The next environment that deserves close attention is the harbour, with the islands of the Hauraki Gulf beyond. Then there are the beaches, rainforests, vineyards and countryside towns. It’s all pretty special, which is why Lonely Planet named Auckland the #1 city to visit in its ‘Best in Travel 2022’ book.”

Flight duration: 18 hours 54 minutes

“Famed as a melting pot of cultures, Singapore deftly melds tradition with the cutting edge of modernity. The city-state features world-class hotels, delectable cuisine, exotic gardens and more. The proliferation of luscious greenery makes for a good-looking city, too, and there are plenty of verdant, open spaces to enjoy, from the longstanding Botanical Gardens to the impressive Gardens by the Bay. When the heat or rain gets too much, you can take respite in the city’s many shopping malls with their copious shops and restaurants. The Lion City is compact and easy to navigate either on the clean and efficient Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train system or the reasonably priced taxis.”

