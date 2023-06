Documentary series Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming now in Canada via Prime Video.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is documentary series Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which is streaming in Canada on Prime Video.

“Exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of the Duggar family.”

In second and third place are Silo (Apple TV+) and Happy Valley (Prime Video).

