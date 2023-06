“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Montreal this afternoon and early evening, with conditions capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

There is currently a risk of strong thunderstorms today between 5 and 7 p.m.

According to Environment Canada, lightning causes injuries and deaths every year, and Canadians are reminded to remain indoors during thunderstorms.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Stay safe out there.

For the latest weather updates in Montreal, please visit the Weather Network.

